RSVP for Frosty Birches with Alcohol Inks

press release: Creating with alcohol inks is fun and surprising! Learn techniques for using alcohol inks to create a scene of textured birch trees illuminated by a full moon. Your 9x12" painting will be matted to 11x14" final size, ready for framing. Ages 12+. All supplies provided; no experience necessary.

Instructor: Beth Kluth, Ink Art by Beth Kluth

Saturday, January 22, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Registration Deadline: January 12

$96 / $77 member