RSVP for Frosty Birches with Alcohol Inks

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Creating with alcohol inks is fun and surprising! Learn techniques for using alcohol inks to create a scene of textured birch trees illuminated by a full moon. Your 9x12" painting will be matted to 11x14" final size, ready for framing. Ages 12+. All supplies provided; no experience necessary.

Instructor: Beth Kluth, Ink Art by Beth Kluth

Saturday, January 22, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Registration Deadline: January 12

$96 / $77 member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Home & Garden
Arts Notices
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Frosty Birches with Alcohol Inks - 2022-01-12 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Frosty Birches with Alcohol Inks - 2022-01-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Frosty Birches with Alcohol Inks - 2022-01-12 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Frosty Birches with Alcohol Inks - 2022-01-12 00:00:00 ical