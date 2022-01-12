RSVP for Frosty Birches with Alcohol Inks
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Creating with alcohol inks is fun and surprising! Learn techniques for using alcohol inks to create a scene of textured birch trees illuminated by a full moon. Your 9x12" painting will be matted to 11x14" final size, ready for framing. Ages 12+. All supplies provided; no experience necessary.
Instructor: Beth Kluth, Ink Art by Beth Kluth
Saturday, January 22, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Registration Deadline: January 12
$96 / $77 member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Home & Garden
Arts Notices