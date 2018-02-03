press release:

Join Clean Lakes Alliance for our Frozen Assets 5K, America’s only run held entirely on a frozen lake!

Take a break from the hilly pavement and bring your stride to the ice. In this 5K race, participants will run or walk across the ice on iconic Lake Mendota for beautiful views of downtown Madison and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The course will start and end at The Edgewater. Medals will be awarded to our top finishers. Best of all, your registration supports work to protect and improve water quality in our lakes!

Registration Pricing

Regular Price: $35 until January 21st

Last Call: $40 until January 31st

Day-of Registration: $50