Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater musical, 7 pm on 8/25-27 and 2 pm, 8/28, Cambridge Historic School. $12 adv.

press release: The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for your Broadway Junior stars! Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.