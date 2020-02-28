press release: Take your traditional trivia show, add the banter of British panel shows, and the physical pyrotechnics of Japanese game shows, and you’ve got…well, something pretty close to Fubar! Come watch four hapless contestants walk what’s left of their wits as they are subjected to various challenges: some mental, some physical, some humiliating…and all entertaining!

This show’s theme is…Ancient Rome!

Your contestants this evening will be: Cosmo Nomikos, Kayla Ruth, Henry Toups and Nina Davis.

Hosted by Madison's consummate game show host, the inestimable Blimp Peters. And in charge of scorekeeping, all the way from Argentina, male model Hansel! $5 at the door. Must be 21+.