press release: Take your traditional trivia show, add the banter of British panel shows, and the physical pyrotechnics of Japanese game shows, and you’ve got…well, something pretty close to Fubar! Come watch four hapless contestants walk what’s left of their wits as they are subjected to various challenges: some mental, some physical, some humiliating…and all entertaining!

Madison’s demented late-night comedy game show blasts off with...FUBAR IN SPACE!

Contestants: Sara Lebow, Jake Snell, Stephanie Wolf, Will Byrd

Hosted by Madison's consummate game show host, the inestimable Blimp Peters. And featuring male model Hansel!

$5 at the door. Must be 21+.