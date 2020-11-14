press release:Mark your calendars for MMoCA’s upcoming exhibition, Full Circle: Acquisitions and Exhibitions, an expansive show that traces the museum’s collecting and exhibition history over the past 30 years. Full Circle reflects the culmination of the work and dedication of recently retired Director Emeritus Stephen Fleischman.

Curated by Fleischman and Curator of the Collection Mel Becker Solomon, the exhibition highlights artworks acquired to complement and bolster the strengths of MMoCA’s permanent collection in the areas of Chicago Imagism, contemporary photography, and works by Midwestern artists. The exhibition features familiar favorites alongside more recent acquisitions, including those by Romare Bearden, Deborah Butterfield, Sam Gilliam, Brad Kahlhamer, Jacob Lawrence, Truman Lowe, Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt, Susan Rothenberg, Frank Stella, and John Wilde.

Full Circle includes a wide range of artistic sensibilities, media, and ideas at work. MMoCA hopes that viewers will find objects that speak to them or perhaps bring back fond memories of days spent in the galleries. We look forward to seeing you at the museum!

There are just a few guidelines that we are asking every visitor to follow, and some enhanced sanitation measures that our staff will take to ensure everyone’s health and well-being. We ask that all guests agree to the following policies, which are based on local public health guidelines, prior to visiting the galleries:

Masks or cloth face coverings required for all guests over the age of 5

Maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more

Wash your hands, or use hand sanitizer, often

MMoCA galleries will have floor markings and signage to aid in social distancing efforts, and hand sanitizer and tissues will be located at key points throughout public spaces. Guest capacity also will be limited based on local public health guidelines. MMoCA will implement a number of other important safety measures. Please check our website frequently in case policies and preventative measures change.

Please note that gallery hours have changed for fall 2020. We are open: Thursday and Friday: 12-8 pm; Saturday: 10 am-8 pm; Sunday: 10 am-5 pm (Sundays from 10 am-12 pm are reserved for adults 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems).

Galleries are closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The Museum Store remains closed for repairs at this time. We look forward to seeing you back at MMoCA soon!