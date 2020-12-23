ONLINE: Full Light

× Expand Nellie Holmes The 2020 production of "Full Light" by Magnum Opus will be available online.

press release: Experience Full Light like never before as the film takes you up close to the passionate movement. See the details being brought to life as you reflect on the reason for the season.

This annual ballet is a full length work set to the beautiful score of Handel's Messiah. Innovative, heartfelt, and refreshing to the soul during these difficult times. It will most definitely leave you uplifted and hopeful as we enter the new year.

*We want this ballet to be available for as many as possible, so we have created a unique range of tickets for you and your family's needs. We know that times are very difficult right now, but if you are able to purchase a ticket of higher value we would truly appreciate the generosity. All tickets will have access to the same production. The film will be available 12/23 until 12/30 by logging into eventbite or clicking on the event after purchasing a ticket.