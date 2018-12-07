× Expand Kat Stiennon Magnum Opus dancer Lexie Ehmann.

press release: Celebrate the holiday season with Magnum Opus. Wisconsin's newest professional non-profit ballet company. Magnum Opus brings back their Christmas production "Full Light" featuring seven skilled dancers, fresh innovative choreography and glorious music from Handel's Messiah. The company is revising the original ballet from the premier season and continuing the work with more musical pieces from Handel's masterpiece.

7 pm, 11/30, Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education (excerpts, free); 7:30 pm on 12/7-8 and 2:30 pm, 12/9, Stoughton Village Players Theater; 7:30 pm, 12/14, Janesville Performing Arts Center; 7:30 pm, 12/21, City Church. $15.