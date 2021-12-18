Full Mile Beer Company Anniversary Party

media release: 3 Year Anniversary Party, Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:00 AM - 11:59 PM

FMBC&K Turns 3!

Join us on December 18th as we celebrate passage from the Terrible Twos to the Super Awesome Threes! We’ll have two great bands: The Rusty Hearts and The Blue Olives throughout the day & evening and the annual release of Collusion - our bourbon barrel aged Russian Imperial Stout and some fun variants of Collusion as well. Also keep an eye out for a fun Kitchen special or two!

BANDS:

The Rusty Hearts - (Drinkin' N Dancin' Old School Country & Rock)- 1:30PM - 4:30PM

The Blue Olives- (Funk / Rock / Blues) - 7PM - 10PM

COLLUSION (+Variants) RELEASE: 10AM

VARAIANTS:

LORD LUXURY (Coconut / Vanilla)

CURIOUS POSES (Chocolate / Cherry)

SAILOR'S DELIGHT (Orange Peel / Cardamom / Cacao Nib)

NOTE: BA COLLUSION will also be available in 2-packs of 16 oz. cans to-go, the variants will not be sold in cans, only in the taproom.

KITCHEN: A tasty special or two - stay tuned!