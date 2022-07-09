× Expand Madam Lacy

media release: Ruby Devour and Stellya Heart present Full Moon Burlesque, a 90 min BURLESQUE show with acts from experienced local and regional performers that range from classic to comedic, and perhaps all the way to kinky. Sure to bring you a breathtaking, brazen, and bootylicious night out.

Join us at Crucible every second Saturday of the month, doors at 6pm, show at 7pm. $12 cover, tipping encouraged. 21+ event.

July 9 features acts from local talent! All performers started their burlesque journeys here in Madison, even if some have moved away. What better way to kick off Full Moon Burlesque with some of our homegrown favorites? With great pleasure we invite you to revel in pieces from this month's performers: Madam Lacy, Daisy Chains, Ursa Rager, Arctic D’Lite, Lola R. Diamond, Mae Summers, Enya Dreams

Full Moon Burlesque was created to help keep the burlesque scene in Madison thriving, continue its growth, inspire our community with touring performers, and utilize Crucible’s stellar stage.