Full Moon Hike

Upper Sugar River Watershed Association "Watershed Explorers Series" guided hike, 6 pm, 10/1, Table Bluff North Ice Age Trail segment, Cross Plains area. MAP.

press release: Guest expert: Amy Lord, Outreach and Education Manager at Ice Age Trail Alliance

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.