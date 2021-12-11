ONLINE: Full Vinyl Treatment

thespaceship.tv livestream concert. $5.

media release: With Winter nipping at the heels of humanity, the inhabitants of this distant rock are about to face the chilly cold arctic breezes that blanket the ground in plentiful little ice shards. Fortunately, this Spaceship is coming in hot, and continues to melt the Earth with its mighty musical forces. So heat up with our intergalactic friends, Full Vinyl Treatment as they celebrate 20 years of musical energy production!!