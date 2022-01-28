press release: Sun Prairie is freezing over to become Frozen Fun Prairie for the month of January! Frozen Fun Prairie is a month-long campaign to highlight all of the winter activities in the community that truly make it a fun place to be all year round. The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department (SPPRF) plans to celebrate the winter season with a chilling variety of events and activities to enjoy for everyone. A list of the fun includes:

Frozen Fun Prairie Events:

Best in Snow! | Snowman Competition – January 1st through the 24th (Citywide)

Candlelight Snowshoe Hike – Friday January 14th, 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. (Sheehan Park)

Movie Night: Cool Runnings – Sunday, January 23rd, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Westside Community Services Building)

To amplify all the fun, SPPRF will be hosting the first ever “Fun Prairie Frozen Fest”, a winter festival across the City that runs from Friday, January 28 to Sunday, January 30. Below is a series of events:

Fun Prairie Frozen Fest Events:

Friday, January 28

Frozen Fest Opening Ceremony – 7:11 p.m. (Cannery Square)

Bonfire – 8:00 p.m. (Angell Park)

Saturday, January 29

Ice Carving Competition - 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Cannery Square)

Cardboard Sled Classic – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ( Sheehan Park)

Groundhog Open – 11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Downtown Sun Prairie)

Night at the Ice Rink – 5:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Wetmore Park)

Sunday, January 30

Hibernation Hustle – 10:00 a.m. (Cannery Square)

“It is important to highlight that Sun Prairie is a vibrant and fun place all year round," said Mayor Esser. "All of this is made possible due to the creativity and engagement from city staff, community members, and our different local organizations.”

The goal of these events and activities is to create opportunities for community engagement and comradery during the colder season. For all information on Frozen Fun Prairie and Frozen Fest, please visit https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/FrozenFunPrairie.

SPPRF plans to team up with a number of local organizations and businesses to promote all the fun as well as inform the community about different promotions/specials being offered. Those who are interested in becoming partners have three different options to choose from:

• Participating Partner - Submit a date-specific event or activity during the Frozen Fest weekend to include in marketing materials including the Frozen Fest brochure, social media, website, etc.

• Sponsoring Partner – Help us bring the community together and get your name out there at the Frozen Fest events as a sponsor! Please contact Alyse Peters for specific details.

• Advertising Partner – Support the Frozen Fun Prairie campaign and Frozen Fest by advertising digitally or in-person for your organization.To learn more about the different partnership opportunities, please contact Alyse Peters, Community Events/Sponsorship Coordinator at apeters@cityofsunprairie.com.