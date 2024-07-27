media release: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stoneridge Estates Park (300 Stonehaven Drive)

Folks are encouraged to step out for an evening of fitness, fun, and festivities. Race options include:

0.05K Run/Walk: A short but thrilling 164 feet of excitement, perfect for all ages and fitness levels.

Mile Run/Walk: A one-mile race designed for runners of all abilities.

5K Run/Walk: A scenic 3.1 mile route through two parks, suitable for all ages.

All proceeds benefit the SPPRF Scholarship Program, making recreation programs and swim lessons accessible to everyone. Participants will receive a race bib, commemorative t-shirt, and goodie bag. Attendees are encouraged to stick around post-race for a celebration with music, food trucks, a beer garden, and a variety of family-friendly activities. Register by Monday, July 8 to guarantee an exclusive FUN Prairie FUN Run t-shirt!