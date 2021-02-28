RSVP for Functional and Funky Ways to Conserve Organic Matter for a Healthier Garden

press release: Recycling your own garden debris is a great way to nurture a healthy garden ecosystem. Keeping organic matter onsite fosters the development of fungal and invertebrate communities to build soil, and creates habitat for birds and insects, while saving labor and resources involved with material hauling. Olbrich horticulturist Erin Presley will outline easy and attractive ways to save and re-incorporate your garden’s precious organic matter!

Tuesday, March 9, 6-8 p.m. | Registration deadline: February 28

$16 / $13 Member