RSVP for FUNctional! Handmade Journals

Class by Barbara Justice, 11 am-3 pm, 6/1, River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac. $45. RSVP by 5/25.

media release: Learn how to make functional, handmade journals for uses such as poetry journaling, diaries, scrapbooking, watercolor booklets, sketchbooks, or photo albums. Workshop attendees will learn how to make 3- and 5-Hole Pamphlet Stitch book forms. Material demonstrated for books will include found and collected ephemera, which attendees can bring and use. Folding and stitching techniques will be introduced. No glue or adhesive necessary!

Please read below for more student information.

Materials Needed for Students:

Paper 12” x 18” 80lb Drawing Paper will be used for journal pages

Designer Art Paper 12” x 18” will be used for covers and journal pages

Waxed Linen Book Thread will be used for stitching journals together

Blunt Tapestry Needles will be used for stitching booklets

Optional: students can bring their own paper ephemera to use in their booklet