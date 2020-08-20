Fund for a Just Recovery Fundraiser

press release: The team at the Biergarten at Olbrich Park wishes to state, publicly and proudly, our support for the Black Lives Matter movement and all those pushing for justice and equity. One of our founding goals is to be a welcoming place for all members of the community, and we are committed to using our resources to support an inclusive Madison. On this community benefit night, all profits will benefit Fund for a Just Recovery.

Community Shares and its Fund for a Just Recovery helps support its members' work toward the systemic change needed to create a more just and equitable society. https://www.communityshares.com/the-fund-for-a-just-recovery/