Fund for a Just Recovery Fundraiser

to

Biergarten at Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: The team at the Biergarten at Olbrich Park wishes to state, publicly and proudly, our support for the Black Lives Matter movement and all those pushing for justice and equity. One of our founding goals is to be a welcoming place for all members of the community, and we are committed to using our resources to support an inclusive Madison. On this community benefit night, all profits will benefit Fund for a Just Recovery.

Community Shares and its Fund for a Just Recovery helps support its members' work toward the systemic change needed to create a more just and equitable society. https://www.communityshares.com/the-fund-for-a-just-recovery/

Info

Biergarten at Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Fund for a Just Recovery Fundraiser - 2020-08-20 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fund for a Just Recovery Fundraiser - 2020-08-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fund for a Just Recovery Fundraiser - 2020-08-20 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fund for a Just Recovery Fundraiser - 2020-08-20 16:00:00 ical