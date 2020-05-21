ONLINE: Fund for a Just Recovery Status Update

press release: Join Community Shares of Wisconsin online as we provide a status update on the Fund for a Just Recovery, how donors are contributing to the fund, and how member nonprofits are being nimble in addressing the needs of our community.

This update is a chance for Community Shares of Wisconsin donors and fans to learn more about how people are pitching in to support the nonprofits working for change.

Watch the discussion live on our Facebook page. RSVP to this event page for updates and reminders.

Event agenda:

Welcome: Bernie Hoes, CSW Board President

Updates from CSW member nonprofit speakers: Denise Jess (Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired), Brian J (GSAFE), Michele Erikson from Wisconsin Literacy, and more to be announced

Overview of the Fund for a Just Recovery: Cheri Dubiel

Donor story

Q&A

To donate: https://www.communityshares.com/the-fund-for-a-just-recovery/

Learn more: https://www.communityshares.com/news/community-shares-launches-the-fund-for-a-just-recovery/