RSVP for Fundamentals of Painting

media release: Art Workshop Series: Fundamentals of Painting with Jesse

Adults Ages 18+ // $400 for 8 classes

Fridays, 9:00am - 12:00pm, Friday, April 21- June 9.

Learn the fundamentals of painting with Jesse Mangerson. In this course students will learn the basic processes for successful oil painting with a focus on direct observational still life as subject matter. Students will focus on accurate observation of shape, value, and color as well as variations on paint application to create the illusion of form in paint. Basic color mixing and color theory will be applied to these studies. Sign up by 4/16.