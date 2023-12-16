Fundraiser for Hannah Kass

media release: Sat. Dec. 16, 6:00 pm Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Fundraiser for Hannah! Say “NO” to Cop City at this benefit for our friend and neighbor, Hannah Kass. Come for free food, music, and to learn more about the Atlanta forest defenders and their dubious criminal prosecution. By now you've probably heard that the C ity of Atlanta wants to hand hundreds of acres of forest to the Atlanta Police Foundation where they are planning to build a hyper-militarized police training facility. Several Stop Cop City (aka Defend the Atlanta/Weelaunee Forest) co-defendants were indicted on bogus RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charges in a highly political prosecution against a broad social movement fighting urban deforestation and police militarization. One of these co-defendants, PhD student, Hannah Kass, (UW Geography Dept. and Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies ) needs funds to support her bail, legal, travel, and other expenses. H ear a few words from Hannah and other local activists about Cop City and the growing danger of police-sponsored repression. None of us is safe until all of us are safe! You can l earn more about this struggle here: https:// defendtheatlantaforest.org/ Donations for Hannah came be made via Venmo here: https://account.venmo.com/u/ madisonsolidarity You can also share this event via Facebook here:

