Funeral Parade of Roses

Japan | 105 minutes | NR | Dir. Toshio Matsumoto

This violent dramatic bloodbath concerns a love triangle in a gay bar in Tokyo. Eddie and the transvestite Leda (Osamu Ogasawara) both have sexual designs on the bar manager and the drug dealer Gonda (Yoshio Tsuchiya).

"Matsumoto mashes a barrage of audio-visual styles, tones, and gimmicks into a brash kaleidoscope of filmic possibility," - Gary Goldstein, Los Angeles Times