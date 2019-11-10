Funeral Parade of Roses
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Japan | 105 minutes | NR | DCP | Dir. Toshio Matsumoto
This violent dramatic bloodbath concerns a love triangle in a gay bar in Tokyo. Eddie and the transvestite Leda (Osamu Ogasawara) both have sexual designs on the bar manager and the drug dealer Gonda (Yoshio Tsuchiya).
"Matsumoto mashes a barrage of audio-visual styles, tones, and gimmicks into a brash kaleidoscope of filmic possibility," - Gary Goldstein, Los Angeles Times
