Funeral Parade of Roses

Google Calendar - Funeral Parade of Roses - 2019-11-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Funeral Parade of Roses - 2019-11-10 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Funeral Parade of Roses - 2019-11-10 15:00:00 iCalendar - Funeral Parade of Roses - 2019-11-10 15:00:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Japan | 105 minutes | NR | DCP | Dir. Toshio Matsumoto

This violent dramatic bloodbath concerns a love triangle in a gay bar in Tokyo. Eddie and the transvestite Leda (Osamu Ogasawara) both have sexual designs on the bar manager and the drug dealer Gonda (Yoshio Tsuchiya).

"Matsumoto mashes a barrage of audio-visual styles, tones, and gimmicks into a brash kaleidoscope of filmic possibility," - Gary Goldstein, Los Angeles Times

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
LGBT
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Funeral Parade of Roses - 2019-11-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Funeral Parade of Roses - 2019-11-10 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Funeral Parade of Roses - 2019-11-10 15:00:00 iCalendar - Funeral Parade of Roses - 2019-11-10 15:00:00