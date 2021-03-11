ONLINE: The Funk Sessions

media release: Live For Live Music is thrilled to present another socially-distanced edition of The Funk Sessions, the all-star funk residency at Denver’s Cervantes’. This special installment of The Funk Sessions—the second in more than a year—will feature four very limited-capacity shows on Thursday, March 11th and Friday, February 12th, with an early show and a late show taking place each night. The shows will be subject to strict health and safety rules in accordance with Colorado state re-opening guidelines. Lineup: Craig Brodhead (Turkuaz), Kevin Scott (Jimmy Herring), Nikki Glaspie (The Nth Power), Joey Porter (The Motet), Corey Frye (The Main Squeeze), Eric "Benny" Bloom (Lettuce), Drew Sayers (The Motet).

Donate Any Amount To Conscious Alliance Below To Receive Streaming Links. Donations benefit Conscious Alliance, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting communities in crisis through hunger relief and youth empowerment.