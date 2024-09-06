The Funkee JBeez, The Bagamins

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions The Funkee JBeez on stage. The Funkee JBeez

media release: Every first Friday this summer, enjoy free concerts at MCM featuring an eclectic mix of Madison bands. Adults get to dance and chat, kids climb and play, and caregivers enjoy low-stress social time in an outdoor play space like no other!

Tonight we’re welcoming The Funky JBeez, an ensemble led by award-winning drummer Joey B. Banks. The band is made up of some of the best musicians in the Midwest and performs Jazz, Funk, Soul, Pop, and R&B music from the 70’s to the present. The band is best known for their high-energy Clyde Stubblefield tribute that features “The Funky Drummer” performed with James Brown.

At intermission, don’t miss tonight’s set from The Bagamins! Discover their delightfully unconventional blend of theremin melodies and plastic bag percussion, performed in the Wonderground’s Giant Bucket.

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration.