press release: To celebrate Clyde Stubblefield's birthday, the Funkee JBeez and many special guests perform Clyde Stubblefield tunes he did with James Brown and some of Clyde’s “original” tunes. The band will include an all star group musicians from some of Madison’s best performance groups.

This show will also be a fundraiser for the production of the Movie Documentary about Clyde called “Give The Drummmer Some”. It’s a Seed & Spark crowd source campaign. https://www.facebook.com/GiveTheDrummerSomeFilm/

There will be two options for those attending the show to support the fundraiser.

Option 1. Pay $20 donation to the Seed & Spark campaign at the door and receive your name on end credits of the movie documentary.

Option 2. Pay $20 cash donation at the door and the Funkee JBeez will make a group donation to campaign with 100% of the funds collected.

Come and join in this special event in memory of Clyde Stubblefield and celebrate his life!

Donations are also welcomed to support live music! https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/