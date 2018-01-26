press release: Monona Terrace is excited to present Funky Dance Madison, a concert that promotes an eclectic mix of dance music for everyone! Now in its fourth year, ticket proceeds from this event support the popular summer concert series Dane Dances.

Totally Neon will play your favorite '80s dance hits starting at 7pm and VO5 takes the stage at 9:00pm. For more information call 608.261.4000.