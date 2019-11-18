Furoshiki: Fabric Wrapping

press release: Learn the ancient Japanese art of fabric wrapping belongings, or gift items, dating back to the 6th century.

Using only a simple square of fabric, this versatile, flexible, and eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags is gaining favor around the globe.

Give it a try! Participants will learn many variations, including: the Bottle Wrap, the Box Wrap, and the Bag Wrap.

All supplies provided. Class size is limited to 16 participants. Registration required.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.