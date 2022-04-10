media release: Bring your pup to meet the Easter Bunny! Niko Corey Photography, The Boneyard, and Princess Parties by Paolina are partnering up for A Furry Friends Fundraiser to raise money for Shelter From The Storm Animal Rescue.

Tickets are $25, which includes a day pass to The Boneyard (for up to two dogs), a mini photo session of your pup with the Easter Bunny, two digital photos + printing release, and a portion of proceeds being donated to Shelter From The Storm Animal Rescue. Buy your tickets in advance to guarantee a space.

Pups will pose next to the Easter Bunny so they must be able to hold a sit or down command while being photographed (at least 10 seconds). Photos will be delivered electronically by Niko Corey Photography within 48 hours after the event.

Save time at the door with your dog by filling out our electronic waiver in advance. https://www.madisonboneyard.com/rules-and-waiver

https://www.facebook.com/events/462097962358579/