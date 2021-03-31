ONLINE: The Future is Now: Creating a 21st Century Energy Policy in Wisconsin

media release: Join Wisconsin’s Green Fire for a 90-minute panel discussion on opportunities for Wisconsin to chart a path towards an energy system that is cleaner, more reliable, more equitable, and increasingly decentralized. WGF welcomes energy experts from RENEW Wisconsin and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) to discuss the future of clean, renewable energy in Wisconsin.

Learn how energy consumers can benefit from new policies and investments, how third-party financing can help propel local renewable energy generation, and get a glimpse of Wisconsin’s new State Energy Plan.

Bring your questions for a lively Q&A session with our panelists:

Heather Allen, Executive Director, RENEW Wisconsin

Nick Hylla, Executive Director, Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA)

Keith Reopelle, Renewable Energy Consultant and Member of Wisconsin’s Green Fire