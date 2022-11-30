Online

Future of Electric Buses in Wisconsin

media release: 1000 Friends of Wisconsin webinar, on Zoom. Speakers:

Susan Mudd, Environmental Law & Policy Center, attorney & senior policy advocate. Susan directs ELPC's Diesel Pollution Initiative to protect children's and community health and ELPC's Electric School bus campaign.

Trevor Jung, transit & mobility director, city of Racine - RYDE Racine. Trevor led the effort to bring the largest fleet of electric buses in Wisconsin to Racine. These buses will cut back on 2.3 million tons of carbon dioxide per year.

