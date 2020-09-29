ONLINE: The Future of Medicine

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=VVkQU91KbEs

press release: The UW has a long history of pioneering medical advancements that have transformed the world. From performing the first bone marrow transplant in the United States to cultivating the first laboratory-derived human embryonic stem cells. Now, where will UW medical research go next?

On the next Wisconsin Medicine Livestream, meet trailblazing doctors, researchers, and medical leaders who are charting a bold course to completely alter the health care landscape. During this insightful panel discussion, we’ll explore how gene therapy and cell replacements could hold the keys to treating inherited and acquired blindness. You’ll also discover the remarkable potential in xenotransplantation — where nonhuman animal source organs are transplanted into human recipients. In addition, you will learn about UW Health’s journey to build a multidisciplinary program to serve the community. These, and other, fascinating developments in treatment and care are happening right now at the UW and are the future of medicine. The presentation will be moderated by Robert Golden, the dean of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s School of Medicine and Public Health.

Our Guests:

David Gamm, professor, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences; Emmett A. Humble Distinguished Director, McPherson Eye Research Institute; Sandra Lemke Trout Chair in Eye Research

Dr. Gamm’s lab is at the forefront in developing cell-based therapies to combat retinal degenerative diseases (RDDs). As the director of the McPherson Eye Research Institute and a member of the Waisman Center Stem Cell Research Program, the UW Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Center, and the American Society for Clinical Investigation, his efforts are directed toward basic and translational retinal stem cell research. The Gamm Lab uses induced pluripotent stem cells to create retinal tissues composed of authentic human photoreceptor cells — rods and cones — that can detect light and initiate visual signals in a dish. The aims of his laboratory are to investigate the cellular and molecular events that occur during human retinal development and to generate cells for use in retinal disease modeling and cell replacement therapies. In collaboration with other researchers at UW–Madison and around the world, the lab is developing methods to produce and transplant photoreceptors and/or retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) in preparation for future clinical trials. At the same time, the Gamm Lab uses lab-grown photoreceptor and RPE cells to test and advance a host of other experimental treatments, including gene therapies. In so doing, the lab seeks to delay or reverse the effects of blinding disorders, such as retinitis pigmentosa and age-related macular degeneration, and to develop or codevelop effective interventions for these RDDs at all stages of disease.

Dhanansayan Shanmuganayagam, assistant professor, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine and Public Health; Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, UW–Madison; director, Biomedical, and Genomic Research Group

Dr. Shanmuganayagam’s research focuses on the development and utilization of pigs as homologous models to close the translational gap in human disease research, taking advantage of the overwhelming similarities between pigs and humans in terms of genetics, anatomy, physiology, and immunology. He and his colleagues created the human-sized Wisconsin Miniature Swine™ breed that is unique to the university. The breed exhibits greater physiological similarity to humans, particularly in vascular biology and in modeling metabolic disorders and obesity. He currently leads genetic engineering of swine at the UW. His team has created more than 15 genetic porcine models including several of pediatric genetic cancer-predisposition disorders such as neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). In the context of NF1, his lab is studying the role of alternative splicing of the nf1 gene on the tissue-specific function of neurofibromin and whether gene therapy to modulate the regulation of this splicing can be used as a viable treatment strategy for children with the disorder.

Dr. Shanmuganayagam is also currently leading the efforts to establish the University of Wisconsin Center for Biomedical Swine Research and Innovation (CBSRI) that will leverage the translatability of research in pig models and UW–Madison’s unique swine and biomedical research infrastructure, resources, and expertise to conduct innovative basic and translational research on human diseases. The central mission of CBSRI is to innovate and accelerate the discovery and development of clinically relevant therapies and technologies. The center will also serve to innovate graduate and medical training. As the only center of its kind in the United States, CBSRI will make UW–Madison a hub of translational research and industry-partnered biomedical innovation.

Petros Anagnostopoulos, surgeon in chief, American Family Children’s Hospital; chief, Section of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery; professor, Department of Surgery, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery

Dr. Anagnostopoulos is certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. He completed two fellowships, one in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and a second in pediatric cardiac surgery at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Dr. Anagnostopoulos received his MD from the University of Athens Medical School, Greece. His clinical interests include pediatric congenital heart surgery and minimally invasive heart surgery.

Dr. Anagnostopoulos specializes in complex neonatal and infant cardiac reconstructive surgery, pediatric heart surgery, adult congenital cardiac surgery, single ventricle palliation, extracorporeal life support, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, ventricular assist devices, minimally invasive cardiac surgery, hybrid surgical-catheterization cardiac surgery, off-pump cardiac surgery, complex mitral and tricuspid valve repair, aortic root surgery, tetralogy of Fallot, coronary artery anomalies, Ross operations, obstructive cardiomyopathy, and heart transplantation.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: Wisconsin Medicine Livestream: wiscmedicine.org/programs/ ending-alzheimers