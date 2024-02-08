The Future of Passenger Rail in Wisconsin

1000 Friends of Wisconsin talk, on Zoom.

media release: There are several planning efforts underway to expand passenger rail in Wisconsin. Awarded $2.5 million by the federal government, Wisconsin Department of Transportation will study expanding and adding new service along 5 corridors, consistent with their recently updated rail plan. One of these corridors would provide service to our state’s capitol. The City of Madison compliments these efforts by conducting its own study on preferred station location. Additionally, the City of Racine received a separate $5million grant to restart regional rail service between Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee. You’lll hear from leaders in each of these areas:

Presenters:

Jennifer Murray, AICP – director of transit, local roads, railroads & harbors at WISDot

Update on Corridor ID program including an overview of corridors you are looking at and timeline/process. (state)

Trevor Jung – director of transit & mobility – RYDE Racine at City of Racine

Update on KRM commuter rail. (regional)

Liz Callin, AICP – senior transportation planner for city of Madison

Update on Madison passenger rail station study. (city)

Facilitator: Carl Glasemeyer – transportation policy director with 1000 Friends