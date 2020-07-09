ONLINE: The Future of the Supreme Court After the Election of 2016

Sign-up Required - Click Here to Register Online!

press release: The election of President Trump has led to the appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch and the abolition of the filibuster in the Senate for Supreme Court nominations. What will be the likely impact of that appointment on the development of constitutional doctrine, the politics of Supreme Court nominations, and the future of the Court? *Please register to receive the Zoom link via e-mail before the event*

Professor Howard Schweber received his Ph.D. in government from Cornell University and an a master of arts degree in history from the University of Chicago after spending five years practicing law in Seattle and San Francisco. Schweber teaches courses focusing on constitutional law and legal and political theory. He is the author of “Democracy and Authenticity” (Cambridge, 2012), “The Language of Liberal Constitutionalism” (Cambridge, 2007), “The Creation of American Common Law”(Cambridge, 2004), and “Speech, Conduct, and the First Amendment” (Peter Lang, 2003) as well as articles, essays and book chapters on a variety of related topics. His current areas of research include comparative constitutional law and democratic theories of representation.