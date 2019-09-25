press release: Join co-hosts RENEW Wisconsin & Wisconsin Clean Cities for The Future of Transportation Day! Locally produced fuels are driving Wisconsin’s economy, strengthening national energy security, improving air quality and supporting the overall quality of life for Wisconsinites. See the latest in transportation technology with electric, hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles on display. Learn from experts how the transportation industry is being transformed.

The event is being held in conjunction with National Clean Energy Week, which runs from September 23– 27.

10 am-3 pm: In the 1st floor of the Capitol rotunda, more than a dozen industry experts will have displays and information about the many innovations that are occurring in the electric and alternative fuel vehicle markets. Come ask questions and learn how you can make a difference in the future of Wisconsin’s clean energy economy. See exhibitor list below!

Governor Evers and Representatives Neylon and Stuck have been invited to give a few words at noon in the Rotunda.

11 AM – 1 PM: In addition to the indoor exhibitors, there will be a number of electric, hybrid, and alternative fuel vehicles on display on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Test drives of these fun and innovative vehicles will also be available. Scheduled vehicles include: