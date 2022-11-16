media release: Presented by BlueStem Jazz. $20.

G. FJERSTAD TRIO + STEVE SWELL

G. Fjerstad - reeds

Steve Swell - trombone

Johnny Strum - bass

PNL - drums

The G. Fjerstad Trio had its debut concert at the Blow Up festival in Oslo, Norway in summer 2011. Since then they’ve released seven records on labels including PNL and Clean Feed, and toured all over the world, including Norway, North and South America, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The trio's music is free improvised and has its roots in the free-jazz tradition. With a high level of energy but with strong dynamics and rapid contrasts, the trio has developed a sound of it´s own and has it´s strength from many years of experience as a working group.

The backbone of this band is the longtime relationship between friends and neighbors Fjerstand and PNL. The younger drummer grew up playing in the older reedist’s bands, and the two have worked together since 1992 in countless projects, developing a rapport that’s beyond deep, with almost thirty records and countless concerts together over the last thirty years.

The band is joined here by New York trombonist Steve Swell, a collaboration that began in 2017 and has continued to this day. Swell’s contributions to the band have led to a broader pallet of sounds that bring out new contributions and approaches from each band member.