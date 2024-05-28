Gabriel O’Neil, Cypher

media release: PATCH (Providers and Teens Communicating for Health) is a local non-profit initiative that brings youth and adults together to improve adolescent health outcomes in Wisconsin (and beyond!). At the beginning of 2024, we offered grant opportunities to youth in our programs, enabling them to plan and implement projects aimed at increasing community connections. Naomi, a young person from our PATCH Madison team, decided to plan an event dedicated to celebrating women and non-binary musicians through live performances, a Q&A session with local artists, and a time and space for the community to connect....and it is happening soon!

We are super excited to invite you to "Femininomenon: Women and Non-Binary Folks in Music," an unforgettable evening filled with live performances, heartfelt connections, and a sense of belonging within our community. Featuring captivating live sets by local performer Gabriel O’Neil and the dynamic collective, Cypher, from Madison East High School, prepare to be immersed in a symphony of diverse voices and sounds that showcase the incredible range of musical expression.

In addition to listening to awesome music, come prepared to forge new connections with fellow creative souls, enjoy complimentary snacks, and grow your network in our community!

Admission is free, so mark your calendars and join us for an evening that promises to be both enriching and empowering. We can't wait to share this experience with you. See you there!