The Gadjo Players

to Google Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 iCalendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-10-26 17:00:00

UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The Gadjo Players take audiences on a journey though the many different styles that this band represents. They create the sounds of Latin, Gypsy swing, bluegrass, Dawg music, funk, and more. Playing mostly original music and a few choice nostalgia tunes. There is a little something for everyone to enjoy. Free.

Info
UW Memorial Union - Der Rathskeller 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music
608-262-7593
to Google Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-10-26 17:00:00 iCalendar - The Gadjo Players - 2018-10-26 17:00:00