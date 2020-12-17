ONLINE: Gaelic Storm

media release: As part of the #ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series, Gaelic Storm returns (virtually) with a Very Gaelic Storm Christmas.

HO HO HO! Who's ready for the Yuletide celebration? Christmas Songs + Drinking + Your Favorite Gaelic Storm Songs + Drinking + Raising Money for Toy For Tots!

All proceeds from tickets purchased through pabsttheater.org support Pabst Theater Group venues and the artist.

Purchasing tickets to live stream shows is a great way to support the Pabst Theater Group and keep its venues alive while they’re closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.