ONLINE: Gaelynn Lea

× Expand Bartek Buczkowski Minnesota musician and disability rights advocate Gaelynn Lea.

media release: Join Gaelynn Lea, her parents, and her husband Paul for their second annual Christmas Carol Sing-Along and Holiday Party! You can watch the concert for free on YouTube OR get a ticket in advance to join the actual Zoom and participate in a live hang-out session after the show! 50% of all the tips and ticket sales will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank in Duluth, Minnesota.

Grab a cup of hot cocoa or some mulled wine and cozy up for the holidays with some festive music this Christmas... We hope you enjoy singing along with us! Thanks so much to Peggy and Tim White for being Gaelynn's impromptu band, and thanks to Paul Tressler for running sound (and for being a very loving husband). Merry Christmas, wherever you are in the world!

Get the Lyrics Here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9papdm554esbyut/AAAYNSAZUm-2zmHPOSGh2c8na?dl=0

TIP JAR FOR THE ARTIST: If you REALLY enjoy the show and want to contribute a little extra, please consider leaving a tip once the concert is over!

Credit Card: https://gaelynnlea.square.site​

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/gaelynnleamusic​

Venmo: https://venmo.com/gaelynnlea​

CashApp: https://cash.app/$gaelynnleamusic