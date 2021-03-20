ONLINE: Gaelynn Lea

× Expand Bartek Buczkowski Minnesota musician and disability rights advocate Gaelynn Lea.

media release: Somehow it's already March in 2021, and this concert is planned to mark the ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY of Gaelynn Lea's first-ever online concert! She'll be singing some of her original songs and playing her favorite Irish tunes in honor of St. Patrick's Day (there may even be a singalong or two)... Don your greenest clothes, pour a Guinness, and join in the fun!

Live Virtual Concert + Zoom Party!

Saturday, March 20, 2021

2:00pm Central Time / Noon Pacific Time / 3pm Eastern Time

7:00 pm GMT (UK Time) / 8:00pm CET (Paris Time)

Tickets Have Flexible Pricing ($5, $15, or $25: You Pick!)

Patreon Team Members can go for FREE! Just find the link in Gaelynn's Patreon Post as the date approaches: https://www.patreon.com/gaelynnlea

What a strange 12 months it's been! Doing online shows has been a great way to connect with others around the world during this difficult time... Gaelynn hopes you'll join her for a bonus concert to commemorate a year of virtual shows!

HOW IT WORKS: For this Zoom-based concert, Gaelynn will be playing a full hour of music (audience members will have their mics + cameras automatically switched off - but chat will be enabled!) and then at the end of the show Gaelynn will turn on everyone's cameras + microphones so we can all see/hear each other for the Q&A + St. Patrick's Day Party!!!

TIP JAR FOR THE ARTIST: If you REALLY enjoy the show and want to contribute a little extra, please consider leaving a tip once the concert is over!

Credit Card: https://gaelynnlea.square.site​

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/gaelynnleamusic​

Venmo: https://venmo.com/gaelynnlea​

CashApp: https://cash.app/$gaelynnleamusic