ONLINE: Gaelynn Lea
Bartek Buczkowski
Minnesota musician and disability rights advocate Gaelynn Lea.
media release: Somehow it's already March in 2021, and this concert is planned to mark the ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY of Gaelynn Lea's first-ever online concert! She'll be singing some of her original songs and playing her favorite Irish tunes in honor of St. Patrick's Day (there may even be a singalong or two)... Don your greenest clothes, pour a Guinness, and join in the fun!
Live Virtual Concert + Zoom Party!
Saturday, March 20, 2021
2:00pm Central Time / Noon Pacific Time / 3pm Eastern Time
7:00 pm GMT (UK Time) / 8:00pm CET (Paris Time)
Tickets Have Flexible Pricing ($5, $15, or $25: You Pick!)
Patreon Team Members can go for FREE! Just find the link in Gaelynn's Patreon Post as the date approaches: https://www.patreon.com/gaelynnlea
What a strange 12 months it's been! Doing online shows has been a great way to connect with others around the world during this difficult time... Gaelynn hopes you'll join her for a bonus concert to commemorate a year of virtual shows!
HOW IT WORKS: For this Zoom-based concert, Gaelynn will be playing a full hour of music (audience members will have their mics + cameras automatically switched off - but chat will be enabled!) and then at the end of the show Gaelynn will turn on everyone's cameras + microphones so we can all see/hear each other for the Q&A + St. Patrick's Day Party!!!
TIP JAR FOR THE ARTIST: If you REALLY enjoy the show and want to contribute a little extra, please consider leaving a tip once the concert is over!
Credit Card: https://gaelynnlea.square.site
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/gaelynnleamusic
Venmo: https://venmo.com/gaelynnlea
CashApp: https://cash.app/$gaelynnleamusic