press release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get when Summer Sundays in the Garden, Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series, returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. At just the right length, 75 minutes without intermission, the concerts offer a wide variety of jazz—from swing to gypsy, Latin, bebop, and modern—June 12 through August 21.

July 10: Gaines & Wagoner

Acoustic jazz that swings hard—a high-wire act of improv chemistry

Mary Gaines: cello, guitar, vocals | Chris Wagoner: violin, mandolin, lapsteel, ukulele, vocals | Erik Radloff, drums