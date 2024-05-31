Gaines & Wagoner

× Expand A-team strings: Mary Gaines, left, and Chris Wagoner.

media release: Original and vintage jazz, blues and Americana from the award-winning multi-instrumental husband/wife duo of Mary Gaines and Chris Wagoner based in Madison. They really bring the show with violin, cello, mandolin, lap steel, ukulele, guitar and lots of vocals. Gaines and Wagoner are co-founders of several popular Wisconsin-based bands over the past nearly 40 years, including: Harmonious Wail (vintage string jazz), Common Faces (folk-soul), The Moon Gypsies (Americana/Roots-Rock), The Bob Westfall Band (new acoustic), Graminy (class-grass) and The Stellanovas (vintage jazz and blues).