Gaines & Wagoner, Graminy

press release: Hello Barnies! We know it's been a long winter, but, warmer weather will be here soon, and with it, another great season of Shitty Barn Sessions. This will be our 10th Season, and we're psyched to share the full schedule with y'all at a special Season Announce Show at The Jefferson, Spring Green's new musical/theatrical venue.

Along with the season schedule, we'll also have some fine musical entertainment featuring multi-instrumentalists Mary Gaines and Chris Wagoner along with the "class-grass" ensemble Graminy. It promises to be a great night of music and a little preview of summer sessions to come, so don't miss it!

Season Announce Show, Wednesday, March 27 at The Jefferson 137 W. Jefferson Street, in the heart of Spring Green.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 1, and are available through Shitty Barn Sessions or at Brown Paper Tickets.