media release: Based in Madison, the award-winning husband and wife duo of Mary Gaines (cello, guitar, bass, vocals) and Chris Wagoner (violin, mandolins, lapsteel, ukulele, guitar, accordion, vocals) play an eclectic mix of Americana — original and classic tunes ranging from folk to jazz, bluegrass to blues, honky-tonk and a little singer-songwriter on the side.

Gaines & Wagoner, with drummer Erik Radloff, will play at the Mineral Point Opera House on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The show will start at 8:00 PM with doors open at 7:00 PM. Reserved seating will be $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show at mpoh.org/events.