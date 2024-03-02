Gaines & Wagoner, Robin & Jenny Bienemann

media release: Madison Folk Music Society Presents:

Robin & Jenny Bienemann 8:00

Gaines & Wagoner 9:30

Like its Folk Alliance affiliates around the country, FARM (Folk Alliance Region Midwest) brings together a wide range of unique songwriters and instrumentalists from around the country and beyond to meet, collaborate and network with each other, showcase for event organizers, talk to folk radio DJs and talent reps and catch up with old friends. Madison music veterans, Mary Gaines and Chris Wagoner met Chicago-based Robin and Jenny Bienemann at FARM in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 2018 when the Bienemann’s, upon the recommendation of mutual friend, Josh Harty, invited them to perform in the private showcase room they were hosting. Since then the two musical couples have been scheming to perform together, finally making that happen this past November at Fitzgerald’s in Berwyn, Illinois, and again this coming March 2 at The North Street Cabaret, one of Madison’s premiere listening rooms.

The husband and wife duo of ROBIN & JENNY BIENEMANN are both singer-songwriters and instrumentalists. By turns hilarious and heartfelt, this cutting-edge acoustic duo melds original and traditional music with an elegant hint of jazz. Robin’s wild guitar stylings harken back to the earliest forms of jazz, blues and country guitar. Jenny’s voice and guitar playing evokes comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Ricki Lee Jones. Both write songs that are celebrations of modern life in all of its wonderful, strange and hilarious beauty, garnering airplay on National Public Radio, Dr. Demento, and The Midnight Special.

https://jennybienemann.com/ jenny-robin

GAINES & WAGONER are the award-winning multi-instrumental husband/ wife duo of Mary Gaines and Chris Wagoner based in Madison. Co- founders of several popular Wisconsin-based bands over the past nearly 40 years: Harmonious Wail (vintage string jazz), Common Faces (folk- soul), The Moon Gypsies (Americana/Roots-Rock), The Bob Westfall Band (new acoustic), Graminy (class-grass) and The Stellanovas (vintage jazz and blues). Wagoner was voted Violinist of the Award in the 2023 Wisconsin Area Music Awards and both are recent inductees into the Madison Area Music Awards Hall of Fame. Innumerable local, regional, national and international album credits include Willy Porter, Freedy Johnston, Peter Mulvey, Carrie Newcomer (10 albums on Rounder Records), Tret Fure, and work with producer, Butch VIg on many indie and major-label projects including Smashing Pumpkins genre-defining 1991 Platinum album, “Gish”.

https://www.gainesandwagoner. com

More information at www.madfolk.org and timgrimm.com. As part of Madfolk standing tradition, we encourage audience members to bring non-perishable foods and/or personal care items to the concert as donations to a local food bank.

The concert is sponsored by the Madison Folk Music Society, who is gearing up for their 50th year of bring music to Madison. www.madfolk.org