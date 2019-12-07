press release: Gala Holiday Concert, Dinner & Silent Auction

An annual holiday tradition, this evening of holiday music features a dinner, concert, and silent auction, as well as nearly every student ensemble playing throughout the building. All proceeds from the dinner, auction, and concert benefit the UW-Whitewater Music Department's scholarship fund, which allows the department to recognize students for their talents and academic excellence.

6:00 pm - 7:00 pm- Dinner in Kachel Center

7:00 pm to end of intermission- Silent Auction in Fern Young Terrace

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm Concert in Young Auditorium

December 7, 2019

Young Auditorium in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, UW-Whitewater, 930 West Main Street, Whitewater, WI 53190

Dinner & Concert - General Public: $50.00/Over 65 & Under 18: $45.00/UW-W Student: $42.50

Concert only - General Public: $23.00*/Over 65, Under 18: $18.00*/UW-W student: $15.50*

Dinner only in Kachel Center: $31 per person* Tickets are $2.00 more when purchased at the door.

262-472-2222 online: https://tickets.uww.edu