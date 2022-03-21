media release: The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin-South Central (DSAW-South Central) will host its annual Gallery 21 event on March 21, 2022 at the Goodman Community Center! This unique gallery event is one of DSAW-South Central’s most beloved fundraising events of the year. Proceeds raised at this event, create programs and services for individuals with Down syndrome and their families in South Central Wisconsin. To make this event extra special, it is taking place on World Down Syndrome Day!

Gallery 21 is a family event and open to the public! Attendees will gain access to an exclusive collection of photography, featuring people with Down syndrome that showcases how we are all more alike than different. The gallery will also feature original artwork from local artists with Down syndrome. Along with viewing the gallery, attendees will enjoy appetizers and cocktails. There will also be crafts and entertainment available for young members of the community.

To secure your tickets and attend this event, please visit https://www.dsaw.org/gallery21 . If you would like to sponsor someone’s ticket or are unable to attend the event due to financial concerns, please email elizabeth@dsaw.org to discuss options.

DSAW-South Central would like to thank the local photographers who donated their time and talent to help us showcase the brilliance of individuals with disabilities in the Greater Madison community: Julia Matthews Photography, Ian & Tiffany Photography, Heather Sheehan Photography, Peyton Medick Photography, SV Photography, Maureen Cassidy Photography, Jen Lucas Photography, Catherine Hilcove Photography.

ABOUT DSAW:

DSAW is a non-profit organization that supports people with Down syndrome with programs, services, resources, and fraternal support. DSAW touches the lives of more than 5,500 individuals with Down syndrome and their families each year through its eight chapters around Wisconsin.