Gallery Night at Garver
to
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Get your fix of local art inside and out at Garver Feed Mill during MMoCA Gallery Night this fall! The historic venue will feature various artists in its various spaces...
Patio:
UW Community Altar Project (projected on north patio exterior)
Pop-up space:
Pre-renovation Garver photography by Matthew Perrin
(near west-most entrance on the north patio)
Garver Lounge: full bar and lounge fare starting at 5pm
Folk pop band, Uncle JIM at 8pm
Garver Atrium:
Upbeat rock from The Pauly D's at 6pm
Undefined, unrefined artistic ensemble Nate Meng and the Stolen Sea at 7pm
Garver Canvas:
BRIGHT PLAYFUL WILD exhibition and pop-up shop
artist talks at 6pm and 8pm
