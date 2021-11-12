Gallery Night at Garver

media release: Get your fix of local art inside and out at Garver Feed Mill during MMoCA Gallery Night this fall! The historic venue will feature various artists in its various spaces...

Patio:

UW Community Altar Project (projected on north patio exterior)

Pop-up space:

Pre-renovation Garver photography by Matthew Perrin

(near west-most entrance on the north patio)

Garver Lounge: full bar and lounge fare starting at 5pm

Folk pop band, Uncle JIM at 8pm

Garver Atrium:

Upbeat rock from The Pauly D's at 6pm

Undefined, unrefined artistic ensemble Nate Meng and the Stolen Sea at 7pm

Garver Canvas:

BRIGHT PLAYFUL WILD exhibition and pop-up shop

artist talks at 6pm and 8pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/1077565402991896/