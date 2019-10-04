Gallery Night
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Once again, Crucible participates in the Madison Museum Of Contemporary Art (MMOCA) Gallery Night! A host of dark and delightful artistic works await you...
Featuring:
Ari Gochberg
William Grant Turnbull (Paradigm Forge)
Shannon Elizabeth Gardner
Lacey Troutman
Sonda Rae
Madam Spookiness Designs
GoofGore
Alyssa Nicole/Aryn Brown
Natural Born Witch Apothecary
Bunny Attack Works
Stripe Mike
Taylor Leikness
Rraine Nolan
Eli Quin
Seth Bolger
