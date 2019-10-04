Gallery Night

to Google Calendar - Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Once again, Crucible participates in the Madison Museum Of Contemporary Art (MMOCA) Gallery Night! A host of dark and delightful artistic works await you...

Featuring:

Ari Gochberg

William Grant Turnbull (Paradigm Forge)

Shannon Elizabeth Gardner

Lacey Troutman

Sonda Rae

Madam Spookiness Designs

GoofGore

Alyssa Nicole/Aryn Brown

Natural Born Witch Apothecary

Bunny Attack Works

Stripe Mike

Taylor Leikness

Rraine Nolan

Eli Quin

Seth Bolger

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-640-4441
to Google Calendar - Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Night - 2019-10-04 17:00:00