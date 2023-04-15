media release: This is our first official gallery night. We are excited to support and show some love for the McFarland artists who work with the Farwell Gallery. Many of our artists will be in attendance during this event! You can support your local artists by coming out to the gallery and spend time getting to know them. We look forward to adding additional gallery nights throughout the year.

Farwell Gallery is located at 4721 Farwell Street in McFarland!