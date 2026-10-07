× Expand courtesy MMoCA People looking at a wall of paintings.

media release: Gallery Night is a long-time Madison arts tradition that showcases the city’s vibrant arts community. Organized by MMoCA, Gallery Night offers art lovers and art novices alike an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of exhibitions, opening receptions, special events, and demonstrations at venues throughout the city. During Gallery Night, dozens of venues open their doors to invite the public in to see and shop for original artwork.

Fall 2026 Gallery Night will be held on Friday, November 6.

Gallery Night takes place from 5–9 PM, though some participating venues set their own hours. All venues participating in Gallery Night are open free of charge.

For questions about Gallery Night, or to be added to the Gallery Night notification list, please contact [email protected].