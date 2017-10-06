press release:

Oct. 6, 2017, 5-9 pm. After Party in MMoCA Lobby, 9–11 pm.

On October 6, Gallery Night will take place, engaging thousands across the Greater-Madison area in an evening of art and community. This unique event creates free opportunities to connect with others, explore neighborhoods, visit local businesses, and experience a wide-variety of artistic and creative expression. Held each spring and fall, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s Gallery Night provides a dynamic evening packed with performances, receptions, artist talks, art-making demonstrations, and live music. Gallery Night is from 5 to 9 pm and will culminate in a celebratory After Party in the beautiful lobby of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) from 9 to 11 pm.

Gallery Night is just one way that MMoCA connects people with the transformative power of art. Annually, MMoCA touches the lives hundreds of thousands across Dane County as well as the many who visit the museum.

Whether in favorite neighborhood joints, up-and-coming hotspots, or elegant spaces downtown, people can enjoy works by local, national, and international artists. Gallery Night features an ever-expanding event footprint, with dozens of venues in Madison as well as easily accessible participants in Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, and Mt. Horeb. Highlights include:

· Visit MMoCA for an interactive experience related to Meg Mitchell’s Tenacious Numismatic Hops Exchange, a massive artwork that functions both as a trellis to support hops plants, and as a platform for social engagement and artistic activity.

· Explore new venues: the Barriques on West Washington and on Atwood, Hawks Quindel, S.C., Bobbie Harte Photography, Access Wisconsin, Shad Wenzlaff Piano Studio, and Oakwood Village.

· Venture to Mr. Robert’s bar on Atwood to view works by Jo Jensen and Chris Murphy in a space formerly used as a bomb shelter.

· Be one of the first to see the newly unveiled outdoor exhibits at UW-Madison’s Alumni Park, on campus next to the Memorial Union.

· Check out the newest offerings at Midwest Clay Project, a community clay studio on Winnebago Street.

· Meet artists Maya Madden and Wayne Farra of No Rules Jewelry at a Trunk Show in the MMoCA Museum Store.

· Watch feats of skill, beauty, and potential awkwardness at the Madison Circus Space.

· After exploring Madison’s vibrant art scene, art-lovers are encouraged to come to the MMoCA After Party from 9-11 pm in the MMoCA Lobby. With a dance party atmosphere created by DJ Boyfrrriend, art-making, artisanal pizza samples from The Roman Candle Pizzeria, as well as other snacks and a cash bar, this once-a-year party is not to be missed. As a bonus, MMoCA’s galleries will be open late so that attendees can explore the museum’s newest exhibitions. Admission to the Gallery Night After Party is free for MMoCA members and $5 for general public.

To help visitors plan their Gallery Night excursions , an interactive map of participating venues can be found at www.mmoca.org/ gallerynight . The printed guide to Gallery Night, with details about offerings and locations, may be picked up free of charge at participating establishments. A map and list of Gallery Night participants will also be available in the October 6 edition of Isthmus.

DETAILS ON GALLERY NIGHT PARTICIPANTS

R – Refreshments A - Artist Talk or Demonstration M - Live Music *late additions do appear on map, however are unnumbered

EAST

1 849, 849 E Washington Ave • 770.2261 • stevenagard.com

Steven Agard - Selected Work

2 Access Wisconsin, 1113 Stephenson Ln, Waunakee • 513.2611 • gallerymarzen.com/mark-welle r

Join artist Mark Weller at the Gallery of Access Wisconsin and experience his evocative and dramatic timestacking photography which captures, embraces, and celebrates movement. R A

3 Art In, 1444 E Washington Ave • 535.9976 • facebook.com/ArtInMadison

Group show with 13+ artists including David J Nielsen, Seth Bolger-Garrison, Beth Galantha, Bryan Draves, Erica Seantel Engebreth, Rob Oman, Shannon Renne, Melissa Fordahl, Shane Quella, and Heather Tatarek. R M

4 Baraboo Woodworks, 84 N Bryan St • 663.1010 • baraboowoodworks.com

The artisans at Baraboo Woodworks make beautiful furniture—locally grown and locally made in Madison, Wisconsin. R A M

5 Bare Knuckle Arts, 1949 Winnebago St • 852.1394 • bareknucklearts.com

Various art on display from local artists. R

6 Barriques Coffee Trader – Atwood, 2166 Atwood Ave • 286.1500 • barriquesmarket.com • mariashe.com • Facebook: Fat Pinky Glass • etsy.com/shop/CutlassW oodworking

Terry King, owner of Fat Pinky Glass and UW Madison graduate, specializes in functional art glass, pendants, marbles and goblets. Photography by Maria Cina. Woodworking by Cameron Coel. R

7 Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St • 257.4845 • cpcmadison.org

Ordinary Time: a multi-artist exploration of time and our journeys with God by members of the church family. R

8 CIVA Gallery 212, 849 E Washington Ave, Ste 212 • 433.9339 • civa.org

Twenty-five contemporary artists creatively engage, in diverse media, the concept of First Fruits—returning to our Creator the best of what we’ve been given. R A

9 Common Wealth Gallery, 100 S Baldwin St, 3rd flr • 516.4046 • cwd.org

Artist Brian James Garfield presents his premiere exhibit entitled Butterflies—Themes of Life and Transformation. Acrylic butterfly paintings symbolizing universal and personal themes of life. R

10 Cornucopia Inc, 2 S Ingersoll St • 274.7477 • copiart.com

We are an arts and wellness center with various media displayed, including oil, pastel, acrylic, jewelry, leather, and clay. Food and music will be provided. R A M

11 Creative Energy Designs, 125 S Dickinson St • 256.7696 • creativeenergydesignsinc.com

Watercolors by Paul Mason. Acrylic paintings by Frank Matin and John McCarthy. Beaded jewelry by Sue Lutter and Marsha Kelly. “Milwaukee Stories” lecture from Memoirs by Design. Live Jazz. R A M

Eyeopia*, 2134 Atwood Ave • 316.7999• williamswatercolors. com

Featuring local artist Dave Williams. Specialty Watercolor Art Work. Grand Eyewear Sale

12 Focal Flame Photography—Paterson Street Studio, 303 S Paterson St, Ste 2 • 772.0048 • focalflame.com

Beyond Athletics Visual artists of Focal Flame Photography turn their eyes and keen sense of timing to subjects other than their standard repertoire of sports. R

13 Forward Community Investments, 2045 Atwood Ave, Ste 101A • 257.3863 • forwardci.org

Come to FCI and take in a variety of art from a very diverse group of artists. Drawings, paintings, sculptures, and more! R A

14 Gallery Marzen, 2345 Atwood Ave • 709.1454 • gallerymarzen.com

Featuring local artist Richard Springer and his Montana landscapes. Offering special pricing with a donation to safeguard our National Parks & Wild Land Preserves. R A

15 Gib’s, 1380 Williamson St • gibs.bar

Cold To See Clear New work by Craig Grabhorn and Jenni Leaver. R

16 Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St • 241.1574 • goodmancenter.org

Local artists present their works—fabric art, photography, fine art, jewelry, and crafts—with a variety of price points.

17 Hatch Art House, 1248 Williamson St • 237.2775 • hatcharthouse.com

Special exhibit of abstract painter Dave Watkins. Hatch is an eco-friendly art gallery and gift shop celebrating local creative talent. R A

Hinckley Productions*, 54 N Bryan St • 819.6022 • hinckleyproductions.com

SILVER Uniting tech and art, we invite people to play with semi-vintage analog video mixing equipment for an interactive, psychedelic display. Our night’s theme? SILVER! R M

18 Lauer Realty Group, 2229 Atwood Ave • 467.3220 • lauerrealtygroup.com

Enjoy the work of Leah Evans. R A

19 Madison Circus Space, 2100 Winnebago St • madisoncircusspace.com

Ongoing short performances of feats of skill, beauty, daring, and potential awkwardness throughout the evening! R A

20 Madison Greenhouse Store, 1354 Williamson St • 819.8822 • madisongreenhousestore.com

Botanical and animal themed hand-made prints by Beth Galantha, ceramics by Zach Zitske, edible landscape paintings by Tiffany Olson, and locally crafted garden art. R

21 Madison Sourdough, 916 Williamson St • 442.8009 • madisonsourdough.com

Jami Stanek (woodworking) and Eric Baillies (photography): Blending natural patterns and shapes in wood with functional design elements that incorporate the 19th century photographic process known as tintypes. R A

22 Midwest Clay Project, 2040 Winnebago St • 255.9240 • midwestclayproject.com

A community clay studio serving Madison’s near-east side since 2011, MCP will exhibit ceramics created by a selection of studio members. Now under new ownership! R A

23 Monona Bank—Schenk’s Corners, 1965 Atwood Ave • 284.8383 • mononabank.com

We’ll be hosting local photographer Brent Nicastro who will be showcasing some of his recent art, including Monona Bank’s 2018 calendar. Join us for live music, food, and beverages. R A M

24 Mr. Robert’s Bomb Shelter, 2116 Atwood Ave • 422.5440 • mrrobertsmadison.com

OC3D is painstakingly made art from materials that represent loss and obsolescence yet are repurposed to cause amusement and wonder by Chris Murphy and Jo Jensen. Live music from Hum Machine. R A M

25 Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave • 246.4550 • olbrich.org

GLEAM, Art in a New Light is an outdoor exhibition featuring site specific art installations using light as a major component. Admission fees apply.

26 One-OneThousand, 78 N Bryan St • oneonethousand.net

Our Pro Maker Members are hosting the We Got Your Back charity auction where they’ll auction off eleven denim jackets embellished in mediums like fiber, metal and ink to support nonprofits doing good things. Also featuring open studios and a sneak peek at our new creative kits. R

27 PaintBar, 1224 Williamson St • 518.3044 • paint-bar.com

Live music. Live painting. Half price freestyle painting and more! R A M

28 Pieces Unimagined and The Interior Statement, 1228 Williamson St • 280.1155 • piecesunimagined.com

Meet and co-create with local artists of Industrial-Modern furniture and lighting, Steampunk jewelry, candles, essential oils, and greeting cards while viewing their latest offerings. Enjoy “handcrafted” wines from Table Wine. R A

29 Plymouth Congregational Church, 2401 Atwood Ave • 249.1537 • pcucc.org

An exhibit of art created by students of Lowell Elementary School

30 Shad Wenzlaff Piano Studio, 615 N Sherman Ave, Ste 21 • 663.9899 • shadspiano.net

Art on display. Student piano performances. Children’s weaving 5:30–6. Food & refreshments 5–8. Outdoor performances, weather permitting. R A M

31 Stalzy’s Deli, 2701 Atwood Ave • 249.7806 • stalzysdeli.com

Complimentary coffee and house-baked sweets for attendees. Fabulous Friday Fish Fry from 4–9 pm. R

32 Stone Fence, 2322 Atwood Ave • 238.4331 • stonefencemadison.com

Welcome to the Dark Side multi-artist Halloween-themed art show. Live music and refreshments. R M

33 Studio Paran, 2051 Winnebago St • 242.1111 • studioparan.com

The Glass Lens, a show of manipulated photographs by Georgina Graff and new constructions for flowers by owner Richard Jones. Glassblowing demos. R A

34 Table Wine, 2045 Atwood Ave #111 • 284.9732 • tablewinemadison.com

Natalie Ergas shows her collage series Essence, which combines silhouette portraiture with striking, personalized imagery. R

35 The Roman Candle, 1054 Williamson St • 258.2000 • theromancandle.com

36 The Straight Thread, 2033 Atwood Ave • 250.1535 • thestraightthread.com

Please come celebrate our 15th anniversary as we launch our new collection of upholstered furniture designed and built in our workshop.

37 VSA Wisconsin, 1709 Aberg Ave, Ste 1 • 241.2131 • vsawis.org

Enjoy a first look at an eclectic show featuring the works of Wisconsin artists with disabilities. Art Doesn’t See Disability is unique, diverse, and inspiring. R

38 Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, 754 Williamson St 255.1166 • wcblind.org

Featuring a variety of exquisite works by blind or visually impaired artists. Gallery talk, refreshments, and live music included. R A M

WEST

39 Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Dr • 576.2501 • allencentennialgarden.org • andreevalley.com

Visit the Allen Centennial Garden and explore the sculptural works of Andrée Valley, enjoy food from a local food cart, and make art of your own. R A M

40 Alumni Park, 724 Langdon St • alumnipark.com

Discover Alumni Park, with artful outdoor exhibits celebrating UW-Madison alumni. Park opening event at 6 pm. Exhibit unveiling, artisan demonstrations, park-featured alumni, and more through 9 pm.

41 Barbara Westfall Art Glass Design, 8328 Swan Rd, Mt Horeb • 843.7515 • barbarawestfall.com

Update your home or office with locally-made art glass. Event includes a maker-night activity, raffle, snacks, beverages and music all held in a quaint, turn-of-the-century farm studio in a picturesque rural setting. R A

42 Edgewood College Gallery, 1000 Edgewood College Dr • 663.3252 • finearts.edgewood.edu/galler y

Envisioned Worlds: Lithographs from the Hokes Archives. Twenty-five works from three elaborate worlds—all works of academic and museum parody created by Beauvais Lyons over three decades. R

43 Gallery 800 UBD, 800 University Bay Dr • 238.0623 • gallery800.ubd.org

Kobe Jackson presents Ronin Painter his eclectic and exposed intimate moments “at home” and invites the viewer to peer through his window—and to see beyond. R

44 Higher Fire, 2132 Regent St • 233.3050 • higherfireclaystudio.com

Pottery, tiles, and sculptural pieces by our studio instructors: B. Foy, L. Leighton, J. Lubke, K. McBride, C. Odt, L. Saposnik, A. Smith, and G. Van Dixhorn. R M

45 HotelRED, 1501 Monroe St • 819.8228 • hotelred.com

Enjoy an evening of local art by Stephanie Hamen at HotelRED. R

46 Milward Farrell Fine Art, 2701 Monroe St • 238.6501 • milwardfarrellfineart.com

Living with Art: New works by gallery artists for fall. From funky to functional. Also, Madison’s finest selection of jewelry and art glass. Reception 6–9 pm. R

47 Monroe Street Family Dental, 2702 Monroe St, Ste 101 • 204.0222 • monroestreetfamilydental.com

Featuring watercolors by Vicki Pierce and Beth Scott, with scenes from Pheasant Branch Conservatory, florals, cats, and more.

48 Mound Street Yoga, 1342 Mound St • 616.9678 • artworking.org

Join ArtWorking for a creative night of art. The ArtWorking program provides career-oriented support for artists with cognitive disabilities. From wall paintings to ceramics, ArtWorking artists show and sell their creative works. Meet ArtWorking artists and celebrate art and community. R

49 Oakwood Village – University Woods, 6165 Mineral Point Rd • 230.4324 • oakwoodvillage.net

Featuring The Faces of Oakwood Project, resident 2-D and 3-D art, acrylic paintings by local artist Tom Nelson, and Purl the Pedaler and her yarn-bombed bicycle. R

50 Ruth Davis Gallery, Nancy Nicholas Hall, 1300 Linden Dr • 262.8815 • sohe.wisc.edu

The Memory Project: Faces of Joy An installation of 70 portraits of children living in Syrian refugee camps in Jordan.

51 Scooter Software, 625 N Segoe Rd, Ste 104 • 233.0240 • scootersoftware.com/galleryn ight

Award-winning artist and poet Robin Chapman joins the Thursday’s Artists for an evening of art, poetry, and good company. Poetry reading at 7 pm. R A

52 The Roman Candle – Fitchburg, 2685 Research Park Dr • 278.1111 • theromancandle.com

53 The Roman Candle – Middleton, 1920 Parmenter St • 831.7777 • theromancandle.com

54 The Roman Candle – Monroe Street, 2623 Monroe St • 446.4200 • theromancandle.com

DOWNTOWN

55 100state, 316 W Washington Ave • 262.353.6437 • 100state.com

100state presents an exploration of everyday life in Madison, WI featuring only Madison-based local artists in our 10,000 square foot open space. R A M

56 Artist and Craftsman Supply, 203 W Gorham St, Ste 1 • 251.2977 • artistcraftsman.com

Our Fall Gallery Night features artwork by Artist & Craftsman Supply customers and employees.

57 Barriques Coffee Trader – West Washington, 127 West Washington • 268.6264 • barriquesmarket.com • etsy.com/shop/MelissaJenkins Dsgns

Melissa Jenkins makes crafted jewelry, weavings, and fiber designs in Madison. Weaving demo. Additional work by talented Barriques employees, including acrylic paintings by Laura Sheppard. R A

58 Bobbie Harte Photography, 111 King St #29 • 334.8165 • bobbiehartephotography.com

Studio open house and an exhibit of Bobbie Harte’s most recent portrait work.

59 Capitol Lakes Retirement Center, 333 W Main St • 283.2000

Linda Hancock's "Know You Are Here" paintings and calligraphy in the Atrium Gallery and the Henry Street Cafe. Linda will speak at 7:00. Current photographs of Cuba by members of Photo Midwest will be in the Plaza Gallery. A

60 Driftless Studio: Nature Gallery and Gifts, 214 State St • 230.5153 • anne-connor.squarespace.com

Join photographers Anne and Tim Connor for Wild, Wild West, a photographic journey through America’s rugged West.

61 Garver Gallery, 18 South Bedford St • 256.6755 • garvergallery.com

French artist Louis Magre makes his Wisconsin debut. His paintings capture the beauty and light of our natural surroundings. R

62 Hawks Quindel, S.C., 409 E Main St • 257.0040 • hq-law.com

Please join us for Gallery Night at our new office in the Settlement District of Madison. Enjoy artwork from local artists, available for purchase. Live painting by Hanna Bruer from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. A

63 James Watrous Gallery, 201 State St, 3rd flr • 265.2500 • wisconsinacademy.org/gallery

Experience Writing in Stone, an evocative theatrical installation of towering monuments to transformative ideas and events from Wisconsin’s past created by local artist, Terese Agnew.

64 Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St • 257.0158 • mmoca.org

Experience the unveiling of Meg Mitchell’s Tenacious Numismatic Hops Exchange. R A M

65 Madison Public Library, 201 W Mifflin St • madisonbubbler.org

New exhibitions by Chris Norris, Ben Rineheart, Sam Beckman, and Philip Heckman. Experience the amazing Lovey Town miniature gallery project!

66 Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St • 266.6581 • madisonseniorcenter.org

The Madison Senior Center presents its annual Photo Affair event. Dane County photographers age 55+ have submitted their best work for display and judging.

67 MMoCA Museum Store, 227 State St • 257.3222 • mmoca.org

Trunk Show with Maya Madden and Wayne Farra of No Rules Jewelry. Inspired by their natural surroundings, Maya and Wayne enjoy pushing the limits of jewelry techniques and experimenting with a variety of materials.

68 Overture Galleries, 201 State St • 258.4177 • overture.org/galleries

Gallery I: Elaine Daily-Birnbaum & Quenten Brown; Gallery II: Colette Girard & Rose Kratchman; Gallery III: Robert Coberly & Richie Morales; Playhouse Gallery: Aisthetikos Cuvare (Aesthetic Curves). R A

69 Wisconsin Science Museum, 211 N Carroll St, 6th Flr • 216.5496 • wisconsinsciencemuseum.org

See art and science collide at the Wisconsin Science Museum! Visit Luminous Scores, an immersive light exhibit, see award-winning photographs under the microscope, and much more. R A